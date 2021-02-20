Yakima County business resources available

Loans, grants, free personal protective equipment and other resources for local businesses

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Local businesses are reopening under Phase 2 of the Health Washington Roadmap to Recovery Plan and many are seeking assistance with finances or information on reopening.

KAPP-KVEW put together a list of current loan offerings, free personal protective equipment and other resources for local businesses.

City of Yakima micro-business loan

The City of Yakima has dedicated $266,406 of its federal Community Development Block Grant funding to assist micro-businesses — five or fewer employees — with reimbursement of expenses related to COVID-19.

“The money is available for low or moderate-income business owners, again with five employees or less, located within the Yakima city limits,” city officials said in a news release.

The application opened Friday and can be found on the Yakima County Development Association website. Once the online portion is completed, business owners will be prompted to schedule a time to meet with YCDA staff to finish the process.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 5. Applicants will be notified of their status on Friday, March 19.

Free mask giveaway Feb. 25 & 26

The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Yakima County Development Association will be giving away free masks to small businesses and local community members next week.

People can stop by 10 N. Ninth St. in Yakima from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 or 26. Participants are asked to park on the north side of the building and call 509-248-2021 when they arrive.

RELATED: Free face masks for Yakima families, businesses

The event is drive-up, contactless pickup only. The building doors will be locked during the event.

The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce will also schedule times outside of their face mask giveaway events to get masks to businesses and community members. For more information, call 509-248-2021.

Façade improvement grants

The Downtown Association of Yakima is accepting applications for its 2021 Façade Improvement Grants for businesses located in Downtown Yakima. Grants are available for businesses located within the boundaries of the Downtown Yakima Main Street District.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. March 31st. More information here.

The Downtown Association of Yakima also has a list of local restaurants, breweries, wineries, coffee shops, barbers, salons and shops that are open and what they’re offering. If your business is not on the list, email admin@downtownyakima.com.

The Selah Downtown Association is also accepting applications for its annual façade improvement grants. The grants are available to businesses located along the, “First Street Corridor, between Southern Avenue and Fremont Avenue, extending west to 3rd Street and east to Jim Clements Way/S. Wenas Avenue.”

“Applicants may receive funding through the grant program up to 50% (matching) of approved improvement costs to an amount awarded not to exceed $10,000,” according to the SDA.

The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 26. More information here.

Where to find COVID-19 resources for businesses

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.