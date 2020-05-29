Yakima County child diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

YAKIMA, WASH. — A Yakima County child has been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare condition related to COVID -19, the Yakima Health District reported Thursday.

The child, who is under the age of 10, was a patient at Virginia Mason Memorial and was transferred to Seattle Children’s for more intensive care, health officials said.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

The cause of MIS-C is still unknown. However, heath officials say many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.

MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care.

The Yakima Health District advises people to call a doctor immediately if their child has a persistent fever higher than 100.4F for several days plus any of the following symptoms:

• Irritability or decreased activity

• Abdominal pain without another explanation

• Diarrhea

• Vomiting

• Rash

• Conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes)

• Poor feeding

• Red, cracked lips or red, bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry

• Swollen hands and feet, which might also be red

If the child is severely ill, health officials say to bring the child to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately.

“We unfortunately are now seeing serious complications in our youth who have had COVID-19, even though they are generally at low-risk for severe COVID-19 infection. We remind everyone that even though you may personally be low-risk, and may be infected without symptoms, your actions can lead to severe illness or death in others. Everyone needs to follow masking and social distancing recommendations to avoid being the cause of infection and severe illness in others, including our children, our elderly, and those with chronic conditions.” Dr. Teresa Everson, the health district’s health officer.

