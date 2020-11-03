Yakima County Commissioner candidates prioritize transparency, pandemic policies

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The next Yakima County Commissioner will be chosen Tuesday and will face the difficult task of trying to continue to safely reopen those parts of the county still closed due to the pandemic.

The incumbent, Grocery Outlet owner Vicki Baker, said she wants to continue to do the same work she’s been doing in the position since she started in January.

“We’ve done an excellent job reopening our county safely so far to Phase 2 and I think I need to continue that work,” Baker said.

Baker was appointed to the position shortly after former commissioner Mike Leita retired in December and has served in the position through the pandemic.

Her opponent, mortgage broker Amanda McKinney, has criticized the appointment, saying there should have been more transparency in the process.

“Are we happy with the way things have gone thus far?” McKinney said. “I think it’s fair to question someone stepping down from a position early, specifically so that another individual could be appointed and run as an incumbent.”

Baker said she’s served well during the pandemic, improving access to investment by moving the county permitting and planning online, and making it easier to for people to engage in the court system by moving that online as well.

“If you think about the folks who had to take time off work and hop in their car and maybe they live in the Lower Valley and they had to drive all the way into town for a five-minute hearing, now they’ll be able to do court on their cell phone,” Baker said.

Baker said her top priority is continuing to rebuild and revamp the economy that’s suffered due to COVID-19, along with continuing to work on making investment and development easier in Yakima County.

“I will be fighting to get us through the pandemic,” Baker said. “That is my job one right now is to return our county to as much normal as we can possibly have.”

McKinney said the county could have done a better job of communicating with the community about what was happening behind the scenes when officials were making decisions about COVID-19 restrictions.

“What we’ve come to know is that there are far more meetings happening than just the monthly meeting and yet we have no idea what’s discussed,” McKinney said.

McKinney has been running on a platform of transparency and communication. She’s posted numerous videos on Facebook, giving people information about what’s going on countywide and interviewing members of the community.

Baker said she’s been working on creating a county Facebook page since January and is getting close to being able to put it online.

If the county was unable to get a Facebook page up, McKinney said she would create one for her official position and start posting right away. If elected, she plans to send out a regular newsletter via email about what’s happening in the county.

McKinney said she wants to elicit help from federal and state partners to help address violent crime on the Yakama Reservation and drug trafficking throughout the county.

Additionally, McKinney said she also wants to help embed more designated crisis responders with deputies and police officers, in order to divert people who are having a mental health crisis to treatment instead of taking them to jail.

McKinney said she would ask for local business owners’ help to invest in public safety initiatives that would, in turn, help clean up the streets and the county’s image, making people more likely to come for tourism and then patronize those local businesses.

While the candidates differ on how best to accomplish their goals, they both said they want to make Yakima County a better place to live.

“I have a lot of initiatives in place,” Baker said. “I hope the voters feel that I have earned my right to continue doing the job that I absolutely love doing.”

“I was truly inspired at this point in my life to put all the energy … into the job of county commissioners,” McKinney said. “I think that’s what we’ve been missing is energy, enthusiasm and drive and determination to be better for all of Yakima County.”

