Yakima County Coroner: Excessive heat contributed to nine deaths

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter



CNN Weather In a heat dome, high pressure acts as a lid on the atmosphere and as hot air tries to escape, the lid forces it back down, warming even more as it sinks.



Amanda Ray A sign that reads "Does your dog need water? Let us know!!" is seen Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yakima Community Aid's cooling station in Yakima, Wash. (Amanda Ray /Yakima Herald-Republic via AP)

Amanda Ray Travis Meyers, an employee of DH Construction, works on dust control with a water hose at Ahtanum Crossing townhomes, 2400 Woolsey Road, in Yakima, Wash., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Amanda Ray/Yakima Herald-Republic via AP)/Yakima Herald-Republic via AP) /Yakima Herald-Republic via AP)









YAKIMA, Wash. — A report from the Office of the Yakima County Coroner suggests that the excessive heat wave across the Western United States contributed to nine separate deaths that have occurred since the temperatures advanced on June 26.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice released his findings on Thursday afternoon. All nine of the subjects he observed were men ranging from 35 to 90 years of age. Seven of those deaths occurred in a natural manner to people presumed to have atherosclerotic heart disease (AHD).

RELATED: Franklin County senior passes away from extreme heat

The victims’ ages in order of youngest to oldest are as follows—Please note that the manner and cause of death for the two youngest individuals is still pending, though excessive heat conditions did play a factor in their deaths: 35, 39, 62, 73, 76. 77, 84, 86, and 90.

Curtice noted that the most common themes here are that most individuals who succumbed to the heat had a pre-existing history of cardiac disease with limited or no environmental mitigation.

RELATED: Kennewick woman’s death associated with extremely high temperatures

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has compiled its own data regarding heat-related deaths throughout the state. As of July 8, 2021, 78 individuals passed away due to complications with the heat with 37 of those coming from King and Pierce Counties alone.

Public health officials identified three heat-related deaths in Benton County, one in Walla Walla County, and none in Franklin County or Kittitas County. However, they only record five heat-related deaths in Yakima County, which does not align with the Yakima County Coroner’s findings. Therefore, the state’s rate is subject to change based on additional information being compiled from local leaders throughout Washington.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: 2021 Heat Wave – Yakima, Pendleton, Hermiston, Walla Walla, and Ellensburg records fall, Tri-Cities falls short

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.