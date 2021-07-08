Yakima County Coroner: Excessive heat contributed to nine deaths
YAKIMA, Wash. — A report from the Office of the Yakima County Coroner suggests that the excessive heat wave across the Western United States contributed to nine separate deaths that have occurred since the temperatures advanced on June 26.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice released his findings on Thursday afternoon. All nine of the subjects he observed were men ranging from 35 to 90 years of age. Seven of those deaths occurred in a natural manner to people presumed to have atherosclerotic heart disease (AHD).
The victims’ ages in order of youngest to oldest are as follows—Please note that the manner and cause of death for the two youngest individuals is still pending, though excessive heat conditions did play a factor in their deaths: 35, 39, 62, 73, 76. 77, 84, 86, and 90.
Curtice noted that the most common themes here are that most individuals who succumbed to the heat had a pre-existing history of cardiac disease with limited or no environmental mitigation.
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has compiled its own data regarding heat-related deaths throughout the state. As of July 8, 2021, 78 individuals passed away due to complications with the heat with 37 of those coming from King and Pierce Counties alone.
Public health officials identified three heat-related deaths in Benton County, one in Walla Walla County, and none in Franklin County or Kittitas County. However, they only record five heat-related deaths in Yakima County, which does not align with the Yakima County Coroner’s findings. Therefore, the state’s rate is subject to change based on additional information being compiled from local leaders throughout Washington.
