Coroner identifies man shot and killed at cockfighting event near Grandview

David Mann by David Mann

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A man who deputies say was shot at an illegal cockfighting event near Grandview has been identified as 23-year-old Cristian Silva-Hernandez.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Silva-Hernandez died from a gunshot wound to the torso early Sunday morning. His death is considered a homicide.

Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Puterbaugh Rd. around 2:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting that involved two groups. One man was injured at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, Silva-Hernandez was apparently shot at the scene before his body was moved to a field near Charvet and Hornby roads.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Man killed at cockfighting event in Yakima County

Comments

comments