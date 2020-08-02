Yakima County Corrections Officer dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 15-year veteran of the Yakima County Department of Corrections has passed away after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The Director of the Department of Corrections, Ed Campbell, released a statement Saturday afternoon saying Officer Dan Oaks passed away on August 1 after being hospitalized with the virus.

“Officer Oaks leaves behind a wife, and two children. He will be missed by his family, co-workers, and friends. He was an exemplary Officer and public servant,” said Campbell.

Campbell said the department is working to establish a memorial fund for the family.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments