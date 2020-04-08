Yakima County could see almost 100,000 cases of COVID-19, health officials say

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Virginia Mason Memorial hospital is thanking Yakima County residents for staying home, saying the rate of infection for patients getting tested for COVID-19 has decreased from 26 percent to 20 percent.

“I am here today to say thank you and to tell you that you are making a difference,” CEO & President Carole Peet said at a Tuesday press conference.

Hospital officials had previously anticipated being out of life-saving supplies by Wednesday, but have been able to stock up and get donations from community members.

As of Tuesday evening, Yakima County had 400 cases of COVID-19; a number health officials anticipate increasing.

“Projections show that by the time the outbreak starts to decline, almost 100,000 of us in Yakima County will have been infected,” Peet said.

The Yakima Health District said 17 people have died from COVID-19 related complications, many of whom lived in local long-term care facilities.

Health officials have identified outbreaks at five area long-term care facilities:

Prestige Care and Rehabilitation at Parkside in Union Gap

Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center in Toppenish

Willow Springs Care in Yakima

Garden Village in Yakima

Good Samaritan in Yakima

Health officials are asking residents to continue to stay home and stay apart.

“Who’s coming to save Yakima? You are. We are, together,” Peet said.

