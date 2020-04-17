Yakima County COVID-19 cases break 700

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 700 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Yakima County.

The Yakima Health District reported 33 new cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total to 707.

The total number of related deaths has been at 29 since Tuesday.

People ages 60 or older make up about 34% of all cases in Yakima County and 24 of the 29 deaths.

Twenty-three people are hospitalized due to the virus.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

