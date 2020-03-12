Yakima County, City of Yakima declare state of emergency over COVID-19
YAKIMA, Wash. — Commissioners declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon in Yakima County after two residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The decision was described as a critical step to ensure the county receives enough funding to respond to the virus effectively.
Also on Thursday, Mayor Patricia Byers signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency for the City of Yakima.
Byers said there will be a special meeting Friday at 4 p.m. during which the city’s emergency proclamation will be announced publicly.
