Yakima County, City of Yakima declare state of emergency over COVID-19

YAKIMA, Wash. — Commissioners declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon in Yakima County after two residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The decision was described as a critical step to ensure the county receives enough funding to respond to the virus effectively.

Also on Thursday, Mayor Patricia Byers signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency for the City of Yakima.

Byers said there will be a special meeting Friday at 4 p.m. during which the city’s emergency proclamation will be announced publicly.

