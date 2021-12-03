Yakima County deputies seek sex offender who failed to register

YAKIMA, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an adult male who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender in the area.

According to an alert from the office’s social media pages, Deputy Clayton is looking to make contact with 29-year-old William Ray Gonzalez Onsurez.

Information from the Yakima County Crime Stoppers shows that he is 5-foot-10 and weighs approx. 170 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and is identifiable by his tattoos.

He has tattoos on his left and right arms, left and right hands, chest, neck and one script-written tattoo above his left eyebrow.

If you have any information that may contribute to the deputy’s search for this man, you’re urged to contact the local authorities at your earliest convenience.

You may do so by several avenues including an online tip with the Yakima County Crime Stoppers or by calling the office at (509) 574-2500.

