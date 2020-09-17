Yakima County exceeds 12,000 cases of COVID-19, second-most in state

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County exceeded 12,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Yakima Health District said there have been 12,014 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic in March.

Based on the most recent data from the Washington State Department of Health, Yakima County has the second-most cases in the state, only after King County which includes Seattle.

In fact, data shows King County has fewer than double the total number of cases in Yakima County despite being roughly 10 times larger in population.

The health district says the number of Yakima County residents who’ve died of complications from COVID-19 is at 231.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 14 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and none currently require a ventilator.

At least 11,058 residents have recovered.