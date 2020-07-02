Yakima County gets $2.8 million in CARES Act funding for small businesses

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County commissioners have designated $2.8 million in CARES funding to go to small businesses, with no repayment requirements.

Local small businesses can apply for up to $10,000 to be used for rent and mortgage payments, utilities and insurance expenses incurred on or after March 27.

To be eligible, a business must be located in Yakima County and have 20 or fewer employees at the time of application. Unlike other grant program, there are no requirements based on how long the business has been in operation.

Businesses must also have lost revenue due to COVID-19 and have had to close or reduce their capacity to operate based on the governor’s orders.

For the application, businesses will need their business license and invoices or receipts. The first round of applications will close July 13, after which the Yakima County Development Association will determine which businesses receive funding.

Further information is available at www.ycda.com/grants or by calling 509-575-1140.

