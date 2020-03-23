Yakima County has 32 coronavirus cases

YAKIMA, Wash. – At least 32 people are believed to be infected with COVID-19 in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Health District’s latest findings.

All of these people are currently recovering at home, according to the health district.

Of the 32 people, one person is less than 19-years-old.

Six cases include people in their twenties, while another six cases include people in their thirties.

Three people are in their forties, and another three are in their fifties.

Eight people are in their sixties, three in their seventies, and two are in their eighties.

18 of the cases are in women, and 14 are men.

The Washington Department of Health has established a teleconference line for the public with questions regarding COVID-19. This number is 1 (800) 525-0127, phone lines are staffed from 6am-10pm.

