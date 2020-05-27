Yakima County has second-highest number of known COVID-19 cases in state, health officials say

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County has the second-highest number of known COVID-19 cases in Washington state, only behind the state’s most populous county, King County, according the most recent data from the Washington Department of Health.

Yakima County surpassed Snohomish County this week for the second-most cases but remains far behind King County, which has nearly 8,000 confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, Yakima Health District reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths. The total number of cases rose to 3,123, and the death toll remained at 87.

At least 1,106 Yakima County residents have recovered from the virus, roughly a third of those who’ve tested positive.

Thirty-nine residents are hospitalized as a result of the viral disease.

The death toll and number of hospitalizations are still significantly lower in Yakima County versus Snohomish County, according to the state DOH.

Here are some facts about COVID-19 within the county:

More than 67% of those who’ve tested positive in the county are Hispanic or Latino and about 25% are white.

83 of the 87 residents who’ve died had underlying health issues.

79 of the residents who’ve died were 60 or older.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

