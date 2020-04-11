Yakima County health officials report 64 new virus cases, 20 deaths

YAKIMA, Wash. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Yakima County spiked to 511 on Friday as health officials announced 64 more people have been infected.

The Yakima Health District also announced Friday that another person died of complications from the virus, bringing Yakima County’s death toll to 20.

Twenty people in the county were currently hospitalized with the virus as of Friday afternoon.

