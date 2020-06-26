Yakima County health officials report 204 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced 204 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County Thursday. The total is now at 6,940.

There were no additional deaths to report, leaving the death toll at 132. All but two of them had underlying health conditions.

56 residents are hospitalized and 14 of those residents are on a ventilator.

3,475 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

