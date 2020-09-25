Yakima County health officials report 25 more COVID cases Thursday

David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County health officials reported 25 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were no additional deaths to report.

According to the Yakima Health District, 12,191 residents have tested positive and 233 residents have died of complications from the disease.

Nine residents are hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

At least 11,278 residents have recovered, which is about 92.5% of the total who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County has been in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan since mid-summer.

