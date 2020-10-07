Yakima County health officials warn public to stay away from large upcoming events

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials want to remind Yakima County residents to refrain from attending large events, especially ones where physical distance cannot be maintained, as they may result in another spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Yakima Health District issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging various events over the weekend that numerous people attended, and several other events being planned for the near future despite the county’s Phase 1.5 reopening status. KAPP-KVEW called the health district to learn what events the district was referring to and left a voicemail.

The district says it discourages the pubic from attending any event, indoor or outdoor, where physical distance and masks are implemented, saying these events “increase the spread of COVID-19 and put everyone at risk.”

“We must continue to keep in mind that we have only come this far by following public health recommendations,” said Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer for Yakima County. “If we become more relaxed, especially attending events with opportunity for large-scale transmission, it is only a matter of time before rates will go up again, putting our schools and businesses in danger of closing again.”

As a reminder, the district said outdoor gatherings with with more than five people outside a single household are not permitted under the current phase, with the exception of limited capacity religious services and drive-in movies. Those who choose to attend a large upcoming event are asked to self-monitor for symptoms the next 14 days afterward. Should anyone develop symptoms, they should immediately seek testing from their primary care provider or a local testing site.

The district listed the following recommendations for those who choose to attend an event despite state health recommendations: