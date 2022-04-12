Yakima County law enforcement bands together to improve officers’ mental health

'We need to lean on each other more'

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County law enforcement agencies are working together to expand their network of mental health resources for officers, 911 dispatchers and non-commissioned staff.

“We want healthy law enforcement officers handling our problems,” said Lt. Chad Peterschick with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. “If they are distracted by everything else they’ve seen, then we’re not getting their best.”

Peterschick has been leading the push to create the Yakima County Regional Peer Support Team, which will pull from the agencies’ existing pool of trained peer support counselors and expand the number of people available to help at any given time.

“We want everybody to be a part of it, from non-commissioned clerical or dispatch staff, all the way up to administrative staff because there’s a need,” Peterschick said. “We need to lean on each other more.”

‘If you don’t deal with those things, they compound on you’

Peterschick said the average person sees about two to three traumatic events in their lifetime, whether it’s a car accident, death of a loved one or other significant incident.

In contrast, he said the average first responder sees anywhere between 500 to 600 traumatic events over the course of their career, in addition to any personal tragedies they may have experienced and every new event adds to the toll taken on their mental health.

“You see the death of an infant and before you’re done writing that report, you’re being sent to a fatality accident and you go to that and then maybe you’ve just submitted that report, but you’re getting sent to a domestic where a spouse was beaten to a bloody pulp and may not live and this is your day. And then tomorrow you come back and it could be more of the same and it just keeps coming and coming and coming and if you don’t deal with those things, they compound on you,” Peterschick said.

Peterschick said bottling up that trauma and stress can have negative impacts on every aspect of an officer’s life and makes them less of a “helper” police officer or deputy and more of a “bitter” police officer or deputy.

“If we’re not treating that, then those bitter law enforcement officers are the ones handling our family’s problems and we don’t want that,” Peterschick said. “We want healthy law enforcement officers handling our problems because that’s what they’re trained to do is solve problems and if they are distracted by everything else they’ve seen, then we’re not getting their best.”

‘A lot of people don’t know where to turn’

According to Peterschick, the goal is for an officer, deputy or other staff member to be able to call the regional peer support coordinator, ask for help and quickly be matched with another person with similar job duties and experiences who is trained and available to talk.

“It is 100% acceptable and even applauded for someone to say, ‘I need help. I’m not dealing with this. I’m having trouble sleeping,'” Peterschick said. “Whatever their issues are, that stigma is gone.”

That conversation could be done through any number of methods, including phone calls and in-person meetups. It can also last as little or as long as the person seeking help wants to continue speaking.

“If the person feels like a cup of coffee in some detached non-work-related scenario, it can be done that way,” Peterschick said. “There is no rule on how help gets delivered.”

Peterschick said part of the peer support training involves recognizing signs that the issues have gone beyond work-related stress and into potentially dire mental health situations that require additional help.

“A lot of people don’t know where to turn,” Peterschick said.

READ: New program helps Yakima Co. volunteer firefighters struggling with burnout

In that area, Peterschick has firsthand experience in seeing the need for prevention efforts, additional mental health resources and cultivating a culture in law enforcement where officers feel comfortable seeking help.

“My brother-in-law, Bob Weedin, was a deputy here at the sheriff’s office and he took his life,” Peterschick said.

Peterschick said it happened in 2004, on the day after his daughter was born. He said the loss hit both his family and the sheriff’s office hard and instilled in him a desire to do something to stop it from happening again.

“I don’t want to ever feel like I didn’t act on this stuff because what happens if somebody does take their own life and then I’m stuck with, ‘What if I could have done something?'” Peterschick said.

That’s why when Peterschick received an department-wide email about a possible grant opportunity through the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to fund peer support training, he decided to take on the project himself.

WASPC has provided the sheriff’s office with $10,000 to help train volunteers from throughout the county law enforcement agencies to be a part of the regional peer support team.

“This first round of funding is going to pay for up to 28 students,” Peterschick said. “We have a class scheduled in the first part of June for here in town and we’re going to hopefully be able to fill that classroom and then go from there.”

