Yakima County libraries to open under new guidelines

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced that curbside library services have been added to Yakima County’s “Roadmap to Recovery.”

Effective immediately, libraries in the county can open as soon as they are able to comply with Phase 2 Curbside Library Services Requirements.

The health district says that community members communicated the desire to see their local libraries opened to ensure access to books and other resources.

