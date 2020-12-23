Yakima County man found dead inside burned home

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Firefighters found a person dead inside a home that caught on fire Tuesday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson captured a picture of the smoke while was directing traffic away from the the 3500 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road.

According to Yakima County Fire District 5, they found a man dead inside their home.

“Our thoughts are with the family on their loss,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.

That man’s identity has not yet been released. No word yet on the fire’s cause.

