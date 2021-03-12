Yakima County marks one year of COVID-19

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Photo Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW It's been a year since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Yakima County and more than 28,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — It’s been a year since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Yakima County, on March 11, 2020.

Since then, 28,118 people have tested positive for the virus; while many have recovered, some face lasting health impacts and 385 people have died.

“Though we have seen so much struggle over the last year, we have also seen our community come together and persevere and move forward,” said Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator for the Yakima Health District.

RELATED: Yakima Co. got 15,500 vaccine doses this week

Representatives from the Yakima Health District, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Community Health of Central Washington, Astria Health, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic held a press conference Thursday at State Fair Park to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

“In reflecting over this past year, Yakima Valley Memorial has lost over 116 patients to COVID; that is quite the daunting number for us,” said Lori Green, the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer. “We have had the honor and sadness to be with them along that journey.”

Last summer, the county had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections on the West Coast. Health officials said partnerships between local health care organizations, widespread face mask usage and community members following COVID-19 restrictions helped to get those numbers down.

Health officials said when infection rates spiked again over the winter holidays, the community was able to bring the rate lower again.

“At the hospital, we’re averaging about seven COVID patients a day, where back in December it was 60, so we’ve seen great improvements,” said Kim Bersing, Director of Emergency Services at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Health officials said improving access to vaccines is helping the county to move forward. According to the health district, 33,448 first doses have been administered and 16,627 second doses have been administered countywide.

“We are seeing a growing number of people in our community becoming vaccinated and we take that with great pride,” Green said.

The Yakima Health District is commemorating the one year anniversary of the fist reported COVID-19 case in Yakima… Posted by Yakima Health District on Thursday, March 11, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.