Yakima County: More than 250 coronavirus cases in two days; no deaths since Monday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County in the past two days — 129 on Wednesday and another 128 on Thursday.

There have been at least 3,380 cases in Yakima County since mid-March, and at least 1,116 residents have recovered.

The good news is that there have been no new deaths to report in the past three days. The death toll for the county has been at 87 since Monday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 45 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

Yakima County has the second-most cases of all counties in Washington state, only after King County.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

