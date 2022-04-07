Yakima County needs input on hazard mitigation plan

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima Valley Emergency Management wants community input on a plan to reduce the risk of long-term impacts to health, safety and property from future disasters.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan helps the community prepare for flooding, wildfires and other disasters beforehand in order to minimize property damage and loss of life.

Yakima Valley Emergency Management director Tony Miller said getting feedback from the public helps them to focus on what really matters to the community.

“It’s really important; we want people to take an interest in the community and be part of this process,” Miller said. “They live here, so we want to hear from them about their concerns.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires counties to update their plan every five years in order for their communities to receive certain kinds of grant funding.

County officials are beginning the process of making those updates with a public meeting Monday for community members to provide feedback and comments.

“Community members will inform what threats and hazards are the top priorities, shape the mitigation goals that guide the focus of the entire plan and identify community assets and vulnerable groups to protect,” officials said in a news release.

The meeting will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yakima Valley Emergency Management office at 2403 S. 18th St. in Union Gap.

People can also attend virtually here or by calling 650-419-1505 and entering in the access code or meeting ID, which is 573869433.

Public comments can also be submitted any time during the planning process via email at Leah.Rausch@i-s-consulting.com.

Another public meeting will be held in September where community members will be able to see the results of the planning process and review the draft plan.

