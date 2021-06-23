Yakima County offers rental assistance for tenants, landlords

$28 million in state funds available for county residents struggling to pay back rent

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County has received $28 million from the state Department of Commerce to provide rental assistance for low-income families.

Local attorneys said with the state’s eviction moratorium set to end June 30, that assistance may be the difference between people being able to stay in their homes or facing homelessness.

“It’s just important that people know that they need to not panic,” said Quinn Dalan, Executive Director of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services. “They need to call us immediately…We’d be happy to walk them through their rights and connect them to an attorney.”

While the moratorium was extended several times during the pandemic, a new law passed earlier this year finalized the end date for later this month. The law included other sweeping changes to landlord/tenant law — including the right to an attorney during eviction proceedings.

“This is a major change in the law — I believe [it’s] the first state in the nation to change their laws to allow right to counsel for low income tenants in eviction proceedings,” Dalan said.

When the moratorium ends, tenants will be required to pay any rent they were unable to pay during the pandemic. However, the new law required landlords to offer tenants a repayment plan before filing any eviction paperwork in court.

“The landlord does have to offer you a repayment plan; it cannot exceed one-third of your current rent, but it does need to be reasonable,” Dalan said.

Dalan said people can contact Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services to help go over any repayment plan offered by a landlord. She advises tenants not to agree to any plan they won’t be able to keep up with.

“If you cannot realistically pay more than $150 every month, you’re setting yourself up for failure if you sign a payment plan with a $300 a month extra payment,” Dalan said.

The county has already distributed $2.5 million during its first round of rental assistance, from September 2020 to January 2021. Tenants can apply now for the second round of rental assistance, which will run until the end of the year or until the funds run out.

To qualify for the county’s rental assistance program, tenants must have an annual household income under 80% of the area median income, be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 and be at risk for housing instability.

Tenants can apply by calling one of the five agencies in charge of distributing funds:

“There’s a lottery system where the applicant will call and get interviewed on the phone,” said Jessica Martinez, bilingual coordinator for the Justice Housing Project at Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services. “They’ll help anyone regardless of status of immigration.”

Martinez said each week, 115 homes will be chosen to receive up to 12 months of back-owed rent or possibly more, depending on the severity of the situation.

“It’s important to remember that the rental assistance is being paid directly to the landlord,” Dalan said. “Tenants are not pocketing this money; everything’s going directly to the landlord.”

Landlords can also apply for rental assistance on behalf of uncooperative tenants. Tenants who aren’t chosen for that week will remain in the lottery system.

Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services had 46 open landlord/tenant cases in the first quarter of 2021 — most of them involving single moms with more than one child who were financially devastated over the past year and a half.

“They were good tenants who paid their rent before the pandemic and through no fault of their own, they’re experiencing financial hardship,” Dalan said.

Dalan said in 2019, there were 469 evictions filed in Yakima County; that number is estimated to double or triple once the moratorium ends. She said the county has been ramping up resources at Camp Hope and the Union Gospel Mission in anticipation of an influx in people becoming homeless.

“We don’t need a bunch of children who’ve grown up in a homeless shelter when they could have obtained some of this $28 million,” Dalan said.

