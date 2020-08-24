Yakima County prosecutor won’t charge woman with husband’s killing

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman will not face charges for killing her husband after the county prosecutor determined she acted in self-defense.

Yakima police said the 41-year-old woman fatally shot her husband Walter Hansen, 51, near South 18th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard on Aug. 19. The woman called 911 that morning and admitted she had just shot him in the head.

On Monday, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic issued a statement saying his office will not file criminal charges against her based on the current evidence in the case.

“In this particular case, the evidence currently garnered would make prosecution and our ability to prove this allegation of murder beyond a reasonable doubt against [the woman] highly unlikely. After a full and fair consideration of all the current facts and analysis of their relationship as well as the familial history, it is clear that the decedent’s volatility would lead a reasonable juror to conclude that [the woman] acted in self-defense,” the statement said.

If there are additional facts or evidence discovered in the case, Brusic said he is willing to reevaluate his decision.