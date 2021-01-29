Yakima County providers focus on second vaccine dose

Health officials say they received fewer vaccine doses from the state this week

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima-area providers are prioritizing people who need their second COVID-19 vaccine after receiving fewer doses this week.

Yakima Health District spokesperson Lilian Bravo said the shipment was smaller because the state took vaccines previously earmarked for hospitals and clinics and sent them to state-run mass vaccination sites. The closest state-run site is over an hour-long drive away at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

“Many of our community partners, including the health district, have been reaching out to state-level partners to ensure that we can get more vaccine as soon as possible,” Bravo said.

Bravo said as of Monday afternoon, Yakima County had about 1,200 vaccines available to distribute throughout the week. Vaccine appointments at local clinics and hospitals are full or quickly filling up.

“I know that’s not the answer that people want to hear, but that is really where we’re at,” Bravo said. “We don’t know how much vaccine we’re going to receive until a few days before we actually receive it.”

Yakima County has set up its own drive-thru mass vaccination at State Fair Park, but it remains closed without the vaccines to make it run. Health officials said they plan to vaccinate 500 people a day and need about a week’s supply to open up.

“We have the capacity here in Yakima: we just don’t have the vaccine,” Bravo said.

Bravo said the state should notify the health district of the number of vaccines they’ll be receiving next week within the next few days. At that point, health officials will decide whether that amount is enough to open the vaccination site at the fairgrounds.

“We know that it’s not going to be as fast as everyone would like it to be,” Bravo said. “As soon as we get that vaccine, we’ll have more appointments available.”

