Yakima County receives 1,200 coronavirus test kits, 10,000 N-95 masks

Yakima Valley Emergency Management

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Hundreds of coronavirus test kits and 10,000 N-95 masks arrived Thursday in Yakima County along with other critical supplies, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.

The Yakima Health District will distribute 1,200 test kits to hospitals and clinics across Yakima County, according to YVEM Operations Manager Horace Ward.

Ward said the masks will be given to healthcare workers and first responders such as law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs.

Other supplies that arrived at the YVEM office in Union Gap Thursday include gloves, healthcare-approved sanitary wipes, Tyvek suits and 500 hospital gowns, Ward said.

The supplies came per request from the the Washington State Emergency Operations Center and the state Department of Health.

Ward said another delivery is expected to come next week.

