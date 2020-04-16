Yakima County records 39 new COVID-19 cases, first death of person with no underlying health conditions

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District has detected 674 coronavirus cases in Yakima County with 39 new cases reported Tuesday.

The county-wide death toll remains at 29. All but one of those patients had underlying health conditions.

Twenty-four of those who’ve died were in the vulnerable age range of 60 or older. Two were in their 50s, two were in their 40s and one was in their 30s.

There are 22 Yakima County residents currently hospitalized for the virus Wednesday afternoon, down from 28 residents since the previous day.

For more information on COVID-19 in the Yakima Valley, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

