Yakima County records 4 more COVID-19-related deaths

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Yakima County Tuesday.

The Yakima Health District said 29 people in Yakima County have died after becoming infected with the virus. At least 28 of those people had underlying health conditions, and nearly half were over the age of 80.

Six hundred-thirty-five cases have been detected within the county, up from 614 the previous day.

Twenty-eight people are hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.

For more information on COVID-19 in the Yakima Valley, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

