Yakima County reports 100 virus new cases Thursday

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials announced Thursday that 100 more residents in Yakima County have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 9,855 cases in Yakima County since mid-March.

One more virus-related death was reported as well. The death toll is at 183.

There are 30 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. Three of those residents are on a ventilator.

At least 6,956 county residents — just over 70% of those who’ve tested positive for the virus — have since recovered.

Yakima County is in Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

