Yakima County reports 250 COVID cases, seven deaths since Friday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials said Monday that 250 more people in Yakima County have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven more have died of the viral disease over a three-day period.

From Saturday to Monday, an average of about 83 residents tested positive per day.

There’s been a total of 10,195 cases in Yakima County since the pandemic started in mid-March, and 191 residents have died. Seven more deaths were reported since Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, 37 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and three are on a ventilator.

At least 7,420 residents — nearly 73% of residents who’ve tested positive — have since recovered.

Yakima County is in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

