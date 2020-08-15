Yakima County reports 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There were no additional deaths reported.

The total case count for Yakima County is at 11,159; the death toll is at 211.

As of Friday afternoon, 17 county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five are on a ventilator.

At least 9,094 residents have recovered from COVID-19, which is more than 81% of the total who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 webpage.

