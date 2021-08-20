Yakima County reports 536 new COVID-19 cases in two days

'This is a national trend and is something that's not going to go away anytime soon'

by Emily Goodell

Credit: Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is urging community members to follow the new mandatory masking order by Gov. Jay Inslee to prevent the spread of the virus.

Yakima County reported a total of 536 new COVID-19 cases over two days: 297 on Wednesday and 239 on Thursday. Hospital officials attribute the increase to the prominence of the more infectious Delta variant and the lack of masking in the community.

More than 30% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive — the highest positivity rate in Yakima County has seen during the pandemic.

That’s why hospital officials are encouraging people to mask up following Gov. Jay Inslee’s reinstatement of the statewide masking order on Wednesday.

“We would encourage everyone in Yakima who hears this today, to really be smart and follow those things that we learned early in the pandemic,” said Dr. Tanny Davenport, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital’s Physician Executive for the Medical Group.

Davenport said people should wear a mask in public places, wash their hands frequently, practice physical distancing, stay home when they’re sick, isolate if they test positive for the virus and get vaccinated. He said only 52% of the people ages 12 and over countywide are fully vaccinated.

“We know that if we can get our vaccination rate higher, we can limit the spread and decrease the strain on our hospital system,” Davenport said.

The hospital is experiencing high COVID-19 hospitalization rates, which is a problem facing other health care facilities statewide.

“We are certainly feeling the strain of COVID and throughout just the last week, there have been many times that we’ve been near capacity,” Davenport said.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Yakima hospital ‘in crisis’ as COVID-19 patients surge



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.