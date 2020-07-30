Yakima County reports 70 new coronavirus cases; Phase 1.5 activities to be expanded

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported 70 new coronavirus cases and one death in Yakima County Wednesday, and announced that more activities will soon be permitted in Phase 1.5.

The case count rose to 10,325 and the death toll is at 194.

There are 26 Yakima County residents in the hospital with the coronavirus and four residents are on a ventilator.

At least 7,594 residents who’ve been diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered. That’s more than 73% of residents who’ve tested positive.

In addition, health officials say regulated pools and drive-in movie theaters are now permitted to reopen under Phase 1.5 starting Aug. 1.

Retailers will be allowed to operate at 25% indoor capacity instead of 15%, but customers will still be limited to 30 minutes of shopping at a time.

