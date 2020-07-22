Yakima County reports 83 new coronavirus cases; death toll at 180

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County health officials reported 83 new coronavirus cases and another death Tuesday.

The total case county for Yakima County is at 9,693 and the death toll is at 180.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 31 county residents are hospitalized and four are on a ventilator.

At least 7,462 residents have recovered from the virus since mid-March. That’s almost 77% of the total number of residents who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s Safe Start plan to reopen the economy.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

