Yakima County reports nearly 1,600 coronavirus cases, 52 related deaths

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Nearly 1,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County and 52 have died.

The Yakima Health District said 22 residents were hospitalized for complications related to the virus as of Wednesday just before 4:40 p.m

At least 379 residents have fully recovered from the virus, meaning they’ve gone more than 28 days since testing positive, health officials said.

60% of those who’ve tested positive are Hispanic and about 33% are white.

For more data regarding COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments