Yakima County reports nearly 400 COVID-19 cases in three days

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported nearly 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County over the past three days.

From Saturday to Monday, the Yakima Health District reported 389 new cases among Yakima County residents. During that timeframe, one more person was reported death from virus complications, bringing the county-wide death toll to 90.

There have been at least 3,891 documented cases in the county since the outbreak started in March.

Fifty residents infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday afternoon and at least 1,283 residents have recovered.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

RELATED: Coronavirus has killed 89 people, infected more than 3,500 in Yakima County

Comments

comments