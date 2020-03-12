Yakima County residents in their 80s, 60s test positive for coronavirus

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District said Thursday that two Yakima County residents over the age of 60 have tested positive for COVID-19.

One patient is in their 80s and another patient is in their 60s. Both were not hospitalized and are currently recovering in their homes.

These two cases in Yakima County were identified through a close-contact investigation of a confirmed COVID-19 case from Kittitas County.

As part of the investigation, eight people were tested and immediately self-isolated under the direction of the health district. Of the eight tests, two have come back positive, five were negative, and results on the last test are expected in the next few days.

The Yakima Health District will be contacting any individuals who are identified as having been in close contact with the two positive cases.

“While these are the first confirmed cases in our county, community transmission of COVID-19 is likely

increasing at this time. As we see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase in

Yakima County and across the state in the next few weeks, it is important for everyone who feels sick, in

any way, to stay home.” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer at the health district.

Protect yourself, your loved ones and the community from COVID-19 by doing the following:

• Stay home when sick and keep sick children home from school. Limit close contact with

others in your household who are not sick.

• Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older, pregnant, or have

underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune

system.

• Even if you are not ill, avoid visiting hospitals, long term care facilities or nursing homes to

the extent possible. If you do need to visit one of these facilities limit your time there and keep 6

feet away from patients.

• Limit your interactions and practice social distancing. Work with your family, workplace,

school and the rest of the community to limit your activities in the upcoming weeks.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

