Yakima County sees five drownings in a month

First responders urge community members to be safe during heat wave

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Coroner hasn’t seen any deaths from heat stroke so far this summer, but has seen an increase in drownings and deaths related to the hot weather.

Five people have drowned in the county’s lakes and rivers since the beginning of June; the youngest victim was 3 years old and the oldest was 50 years old.

“Usually, we have a few drownings a year, but not this many in such a short period of time,” Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. “I definitely think the heat’s a factor — people trying to escape the heat.”

First responders are advising community members not to swim in canals, stay sober near any body of water and wear a life jacket that fits.

“They’re designed to keep your head afloat, but if you’re not wearing it properly or you’re not wearing the right size, you may slip out of it or you won’t float at all.” Yakima Fire Lt. Brian Robertson said.

The Yakima Firefighters Association has a life jacket loan program, where community members can borrow them at no cost. The life jackets are available at YFD Fire Station 93 at 511 N. 40th Ave. and YFD Fire Station 92 at 7707 Tieton Dr.

“The Yakima Firefighters Association only asks that they be returned after your day in or on the water so someone else may borrow them as well,” a YFD news release said.

Robertson said parents need to pay attention to their children when they’re playing in or near the water and consider alternatives to taking them swimming in lakes or rivers.

“If you want to go to the water, go somewhere that has supervision for you,” Robertson said. “That way, parents can relax and enjoy the water a little bit. Our city pools have great lifeguards.”

Curtice said he’s also seen about a half-dozen people with underlying medical conditions like advanced heart disease die this summer with heat as a contributing factor.

“The heat is enough to put enough stress on the heart to where they are dying because of increased work,” Curtice said. “If anybody has any family members or friends that are in that category or elderly and they don’t have air conditioning, go check on them.”

