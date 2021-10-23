Yakima County sees surge in COVID outbreaks at nursing homes, assisted living facilities

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District is investigating 16 COVID-19 outbreaks — most of them either in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

According to the health district, of Oct. 20, there were active outbreaks at:

Sundown M Ranch

Yakima County Jail

Schneider Creek Fire Camp

Union Gospel Mission

Bekins NW / Olympic Moving & Storage

Westwood Golf Course

Assisted Living Facilities: Ponderosa Fieldstone Orchard West Dolly’s Loving Care Adult Family Home Brookdale Senior Living Sunnyside Assisted Living

Long Term Care Facilities: Good Samaritan Healthcare Center Yakima Valley School Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Sunnyside Landmark Care and Rehabilitation Arcadia Healthcare/Parkside



The Yakima Health District was not able to provide case counts Friday for current outbreaks at any of the facilities except for one, but previous data shows the nursing homes included in the list have faced previous COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to Nursing Home Inspect, a project by ProPublica that tracks nursing home violations and deficiencies:

Good Samaritan Healthcare Center reported 120 cases and 13 deaths among residents and staff between March 2020 and July 2021.

Yakima Valley School reported 77 cases and one death among residents and staff between March 2020 and July 2021.

Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Sunnyside reported 93 cases and nine deaths among residents and staff between March 2020 and July 2021.

Landmark Care and Rehabilitation reported 71 cases and 12 deaths among residents and staff between March 2020 and July 2021.

Arcadia Healthcare/Parkside reported 83 cases and 10 deaths among residents and staff between March 2020 and July 2021.

The health district was able to provide current data for Sunnyside Assisted Living, which officials said had the highest number of cases of all the recent outbreaks.

As of Oct. 20, five staff members and 29 residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Health district officials have issued new safety recommendations for the facility, including a new policy for cohorts, more frequent testing and increased use of personal protective equipment.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to Sunnyside Assisted Living on Friday for more information, but did not receive a response. The YHD Outbreak Response Team has scheduled a site visit for Sunnyside Assisted Living and will continue to monitor and communicate with those in charge of the facility.

Health district officials said the community can help by following public health recommendations to decrease COVID-19 transmission and hopefully prevent the virus from getting into congregate living facilities.

