Yakima County sees yet another triple-digit jump in coronavirus cases

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported 103 new coronavirus cases in Yakima County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,830, and two more residents have died.

The death toll rose to 113. Of those who’ve died, 105 had underlying health conditions.

Forty-eight infected residents are hospitalized and eight are intubated.

At least 2,419 residents have recovered.

Yakima County is one of a small handful of counties that remain in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state economy.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

