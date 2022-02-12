Yakima County sheriff’s deputies to get body cameras

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office plans to purchase “dash cams” and body cameras to comply with a new police reform law that went into effect at the beginning of the year.

Law enforcement officers are now legally required to record video and audio for interrogations where the suspect is a juvenile or an adult accused of a felony.

YCSO spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said deputies are currently relying on department-issued cell phones or the existing recording equipment at the office.

“We’re doing it the hard way right now until we can do it the easier way,” Schilperoort said.

Deputies have tested body cameras and dash cams from four different vendors, including Axon, which is used by Kittitas police officers and several law enforcement agencies in the Tri Cities.

Schilperoort said they’ve wanted to pursue this avenue of technology for a while, but have been stopped by a lack of funds for the devices themselves and the public records clerk they would need to be dedicated to responding to requests for the video.

“We would have done it years before, but now we have to and magically, the money’s coming our way — or at least most of it,” Schilperoort said.

Schilperoort said the Yakima County Board of Commissioners has secured $1 million from the state to help with the initial purchases, but they need additional funds to keep the system updated and operating in the long run.

“We still haven’t been able to figure out how to pay for a new records person that does the public disclosure requests for them, as well as the one for the prosecutor’s office, who will also be dealing with video cam requirements,” Schilperoort said.

Schilperoort said deputies just finished their last round of testing and are determining which one will work best for the sheriff’s office. He said they’re hoping to have the body cameras and dash cams up and running later this year.

“We weren’t ready for it, but we are encouraging it,” Schilperoort said. “We are liking it and we think it will be best for us and the community.”

