Yakima County sheriff’s office asks for help to find stolen car
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen car that was reportedly involved in three eluding incidents Monday night.
Deputies said the vehicle is a white 2020 Nissan Ultima with license plate number BTC3126.
The man driving is suspected of committing multiple crimes county-wide and deputies advise anyone who sees the vehicle not to approach it and to call 911.
