Yakima County sheriff’s office asks for help to find stolen car

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen car that was reportedly involved in three eluding incidents Monday night.

Deputies said the vehicle is a white 2020 Nissan Ultima with license plate number BTC3126.

The man driving is suspected of committing multiple crimes county-wide and deputies advise anyone who sees the vehicle not to approach it and to call 911.

WE NEED YOUR HELP! The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the below pictured (not the… Posted by Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments