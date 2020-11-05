Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigating Zillah homicide

ZILLAH, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man shot and killed outside of Zillah Wednesday evening.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a received a call of a man down with multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 Block of Eagle Peak Rd. First responders found a 60-year-old male from Sunnyside, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was at his place of employment.

At this time there are no witnesses or suspects identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (509) 574-2500.