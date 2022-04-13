Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is hiring dispatchers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) posted on Facebook that they are now hiring dispatchers.
According to YCSO, they offer a $4,000 hiring and recruitment bonus. Officials said that “computer skills are a must,” no college is necessary and that the position with Yakima County qualifies for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
At last check, the Public Safety Testing website listed five vacancies for the Law Enforcement Dispatcher positions. YCSO said, “employees must live within the geographical boundaries of Yakima County unless otherwise approved in writing by the Sheriff. “
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office – Law Enforcement Dispatcher Requirements
“Salary is $22.37 – $26.03 USD Hourly. We also provide Bi-Lingual English/Spanish premium pay plus excellent benefits.” – Job Posting for YCSO Dispatchers
To learn more about the position, benefits, and disqualifiers, visit www.PublicSafetyTesting.com. You can also call 509-574-2603.
