Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious structure fires; total loss $109,000

by Amanda Mason

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District No. 5 reported two structure fires that set off the fire alarm at 7:43 p.m. on Monday (2/21) on 340 and 360 1st Street in White Swan resulting in a total loss of $109,000, according to a press release.

Yakima County Fire said when crews arrived on the scene, they started working to put the fire out in a small residential structure fire that was “fully involved” (the heat and smoke were so widespread and prevented internal access).

While crews were working on the first structure, YCFD5 said they noticed a second structure on fire.

“Both fires were extinguished and mopped up; both fires were deemed suspicious after talking with the property owner, YCSO, and Yakima County Fire Marshal’s office were notified,” according to YCFD5.

YCFD5 said that three stations responded with a total of 22 firefighters.

