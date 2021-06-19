Yakima County Sheriff’s Office recovers Renton man’s body in Bumping Lake

NACHES, Wash. — A Renton man’s body was recovered on Saturday after officials received an emergency call about a possible drowning near Bumping Lake.

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Boating and Rescue Unit and Yakima County Fire District 14 said “a citizen advised there may have been a male who was paddleboarding and was in distress and possibly drown near the boat,” according to a news release.

Emergency personnel searched the area for three and a half hours before suspending the search until Saturday due to low light conditions.

On Saturday, June 19, around 7:15 a.m., officials recovered the 31-year-old male’s body. Officials said when they found the paddleboard it seemed like the tether/leg leash hadn’t been connected to the male.

YCSO is still attempting to contact the victim’s family but the friends he had been with at the lake have been notified.

“The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind and encourage everyone to wear a PFD/Life Jacket while out on the water,” the news release said.

