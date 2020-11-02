Yakima County Sheriff’s Office vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian lying in road

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A Yakima County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ran over a pedestrian on Halloween night.

According to Washington State Patrol, 36-year-old Gilberto Bazan was driving the sheriff’s office vehicle around 10 p.m. about a mile west of Toppenish.

Troopers say that as Bazan was driving east on Fort Road near Becker Road, he struck the pedestrian who was laying on the ground in the eastbound lane.

The victim, a female, was taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital where she later died.

Washington State Patrol has not released the age or name of the victim yet because they are trying to notify her family first. An autopsy for the victim is scheduled for Monday morning.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to Washington State Patrol, and Trooper Chris Thorson tells us prior to the crash a 911 call came into tribal police about a person walking in the roadway.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the sheriff’s office to gather more information. We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.