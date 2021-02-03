Yakima County struggles with low vaccine supply

Limited vaccination appointments for first, second doses

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County has a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines and is struggling to keep up with the overwhelming demand for vaccination.

There are an estimated 251,495 people living in Yakima County and about 40,000 are currently eligible for vaccination. As of Tuesday, the Yakima Health District reported 13,067 people countywide had received their first dose, while just 2,832 had received both the first and second doses.

“From our reporting last week, for every one [person] who gets the vaccine, there’s still another three people waiting to get scheduled,” said Lilian Bravo, Director of Public Health Partnerships at the Yakima Health District.

Health officials said they’ve been struggling with inconsistent and unpredictable vaccine shipments from the state. While they received more doses this week than last week, it still wasn’t enough to open the county-run mass vaccination site at State Fair Park.

Yakima County commissioners and local health care facility leaders sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee last week, calling for him to provide the county with “mass quantities” of COVID-19 vaccines — immediately. No announcements have been made regarding his response.

Low vaccine supply, limited appointments

While vaccine shipments have been coming to Yakima County almost weekly, providers often don’t know when exactly they’re getting a new vaccine shipment or how many doses they’ll get. Health officials said not knowing when or if they’ll have the vaccine makes it hard to schedule appointments going out more than a week.

“There’s just simply not enough vaccine available for everyone,” Bravo said. “It is going to take some time before we can go through and get everyone scheduled for their first dose and their second dose.”

Health officials have said a low vaccine supply means they have fewer appointments available and with the high demand for vaccination, those appointments fill up fast. That means people have to keep checking at least weekly, if not daily, to see if they have more vaccines and hope not all the appointments have been filled.

RELATED: Without vaccines, Yakima County mass vaccination clinic at a standstill

Residents can drive outside the county to get vaccinated at the state-run drive-thru mass vaccination clinic in Kennewick, but the availability of appointments changes daily.

As of Tuesday evening, just one out of the 10 vaccination sites countywide appeared to have appointments available to receive the first dose of the vaccine, according to the Yakima Health District website.

Yakima Neighborhood Health Services was listed as “currently scheduling appointments” on the health district website. In a social media post Tuesday on the YNHS page on Facebook, officials said:

“We are taking vaccination appointments in Yakima, Granger and Sunnyside as supplies last. In Yakima, the Holiday Inn on 8th Street has kindly donated a room where we are administering shots. Thank you for helping the community get vaccinated.”

Three of the sites — Yakima Valley Family Clinic, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Grandview — were listed as places that were “not currently vaccinating.”

Yakima County providers focus on booster shot over first dose

Bravo said several of those local vaccination sites have temporarily stopped providing the first dose of the vaccine to make sure their existing patients get the second dose, sometimes referred to as the booster shot.

As of Tuesday, six locations were listed as sites only administering the second dose, including:

Astria Toppenish Hospital — “Appointments for second doses only for people who received their 1st dose from Astria.”

Astria Sunnyside Hospital — “Appointments for second doses only for people who received their 1st dose from Astria.”

Central Washington Family Medicine — “Appointment for 2nd dose is only for recipients who received 1st dose at CWFM site. 1st doses can still register for the waitlist.”

Yakima Pediatrics — “Appointment for 2nd dose is only for recipients who received 1st dose at CWFM site. 1st doses can still register for the waitlist.”

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish — “Appointments for second doses only for people who received their 1st dose from YVFWC.”

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Yakima — “Appointments for second doses only for people who received their 1st dose from YVFWC.”

“The Yakima Health District has received numerous calls from individuals who have been unable to schedule appointments for their second dose,” YHD officials said in a news release. “Currently, vaccine supply remains limited and it may take time for appointments to be available.”

RELATED: Yakima County providers focus on second vaccine dose

For maximum effectiveness, the second dose of Pfizer should be administered 21 days after the first shot; for the Moderna vaccine, it’s 28 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” the CDC said.

According to the CDC, if it’s not possible to follow that recommended interval — likely because of low vaccine supply — the second dose of both vaccines can be administered for up to 42 days after the first dose.

Even after that, the second dose can still be administered. However, health officials don’t have the data yet to know how effective the vaccines are if the two doses are spaced more than 42 days apart.

Bravo said there’s no concern at this point that people won’t get the second vaccine; it’s just a question of when they’ll get it.

“It might not be exactly on the date, on the 21 or the 28 days that is recommended,” Bravo said. “That’s okay if it’s going to take a little bit longer, but you will be getting your second dose.”

No switching vaccination sites between doses

Another factor complicating the issue of when people can get their second dose is that, according to Bravo, they have to get the second shot at the same vaccination site where they got their first shot.

“People should not be going to different facilities to get their second dose,” Bravo said. “They should be going back to the same facility that they went for their first dose.”

Even if that facility doesn’t have the right vaccine in stock when it’s time for the person to get their second dose, Bravo said the person can’t just switch to another location that has the vaccine available: they have to wait.

“Be patient; the vaccination is going to come,” Bravo said. “There’s planning being done to ensure that everyone who receives their first dose will also get their second dose within the designated time frame.”

Bravo said for the past two weeks, Yakima County has not received any of the Pfizer vaccine, which is only administered within the county at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Patients who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Memorial have to wait until the hospital gets another shipment.

According to the hospital’s website, they expect to receive a shipment containing second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines early next week.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.